New England Investment & Retirement Group Upped Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $502,767 as Valuation Rose; Osmium Partners Holding in Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 21,456 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $225.74. About 913,162 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 584,574 shares to 659,574 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

