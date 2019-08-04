New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Upped W P Carey Com (WPC) Position by $6.14 Million; Market Value Rose; Affinity Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holding by $1.29 Million

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61M shares traded or 95.23% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 35,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.24 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Planning Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 5,069 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd holds 3,697 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,568 shares. Lpl Llc invested in 0.08% or 426,021 shares. Oppenheimer Com owns 4,189 shares. Mcf Ltd Co holds 782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel accumulated 2.43% or 34,973 shares. 14,768 are held by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited has 0.19% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 143,359 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 8,347 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 91,423 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 4,248 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares to 10,226 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 66,008 shares to 80,720 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,287 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).