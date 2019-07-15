New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $506,692; Market Valuation Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Position in Universal Va (UVV) Decreased by $2.59 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 45,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 368,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25M, down from 414,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.52. About 201,562 shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has risen 11.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc analyzed 8,588 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares to 135,518 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 25,455 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited reported 75,200 shares stake. 177,049 were reported by Capwealth Advisors. Act Ii Mgmt LP holds 30,000 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts Inc owns 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,030 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept holds 64,699 shares. 130,293 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs Inc. Narwhal invested 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Family Firm invested in 0.08% or 3,742 shares. Old West Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 58,527 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc accumulated 39,148 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Co invested in 3,454 shares. Department Mb State Bank N A reported 70,213 shares. Cambridge Advisors invested in 7,688 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 19,045 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $433,253 activity.

