New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Increased W P Carey Com (WPC) Holding by $6.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Litespeed Management Has Boosted Bunge Limited (BG) Holding by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 771,235 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 602,865 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares. $1.05M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

