New England Investment & Retirement Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $591,872

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 2,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $174.5. About 774,546 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.27 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Align (ALGN) Ceases Straumann Distribution Deal, Shares Slip – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology Announces $200 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

