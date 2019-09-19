New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $502,767 as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Raised Holding by $3.98 Million as Stock Declined

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $232.47. About 919,696 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 28,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 163,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.78M, up from 134,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 1.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 85,000 shares to 276,576 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 123,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Conestoga Cap Ltd Llc holds 3,781 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co reported 0.47% stake. Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chevy Chase Tru holds 1.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.57M shares. Of Virginia Va accumulated 103,159 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 169,271 shares. New York-based Cannell Peter B And Communications has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Western Management invested 4.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 2.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motco reported 80,256 shares. Perritt Management invested in 4,667 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cincinnati Indemnity Com has 25,000 shares for 11.21% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 927,237 shares. 29,227 were accumulated by Edmp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Management Limited Company invested in 2,849 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has invested 0.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 32,075 are owned by Private Advisor Gp Limited Co. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45.70 million shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 1.41% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 108,800 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 974 shares. Thomasville Bancshares invested in 0.06% or 1,531 shares. Kanawha Cap Limited Co stated it has 2,306 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 10,805 are held by Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com. Axa has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 747,715 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 994,703 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,500 shares. Private Capital Incorporated has 46,800 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Company has invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California-based Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.