New England Investment & Retirement Group Increases Stake in W P Carey Com (WPC); Forward Management Continues to Hold Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 609,950 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement Provides for Brookfield Property Partners to Pay $1.2B Reverse Termination Fee Under Certain Circumstances; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners will buy General Growth Properties for $9.25 billion; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 787,590 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

