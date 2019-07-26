New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $506,692 as Share Price Rose; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Its Position

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 118,900 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 4.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares to 220,441 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Economic Planning Adv reported 5,112 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Davidson Advisors has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,178 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 45,323 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Finemark Bankshares & Tru holds 226,638 shares. 98,298 were reported by United Asset Strategies. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 6,915 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 2.68 million shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited owns 132,350 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.66% or 27,546 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv owns 76,678 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamel Assocs Incorporated invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

