New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $506,692; First Commonwealth Financial Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $329,616

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,214 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 10,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 706,938 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.45M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 10,515 shares to 68,023 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonaldâ€™s Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts More Bullish On McDonald’s After ‘Thesis-Affirming Quarter’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “These Traders Would Stay Away From McDonald’s For Now – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares to 387,945 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.