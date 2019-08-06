New England Investment & Retirement Group Increases Position in W P Carey Com (WPC); Facebook (FB) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Its Holding by $2.20 Million as Stock Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video); 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 30/04/2018 – The co-founder of the app Facebook bought for $19 billion is leaving amid privacy controversy; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 734,412 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 69,349 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp has 51,103 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 932,668 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Select Equity Group Limited Partnership invested in 93,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvest Cap Management Inc reported 1,975 shares. First Eagle Ltd reported 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 3.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,738 are owned by Foster & Motley. Putnam Invs reported 1.52 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 12,269 shares. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sun Life Financial Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Invest Lc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,330 shares. Bb&T stated it has 287,945 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 61,916 shares to 53,886 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 144,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,129 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.07% or 9,945 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 30 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny accumulated 21,195 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 143,359 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 2,147 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 3,670 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Company invested 0.26% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 1.87% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 224,622 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Co holds 2.26% or 72,446 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).