New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Its W P Carey Com (WPC) Holding; Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Beazley PLC has GBX 700 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 654’s average target is 10.00% above currents GBX 594.55 stock price. Beazley PLC had 35 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Berenberg maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, July 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, September 2. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) rating on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Top Pick” rating and GBX 700 target. See Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 635.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Upgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 575.00 New Target: GBX 635.00 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 595.00 Maintain

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) stake by 90.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc acquired 78,747 shares as W P Carey Inc Com (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc holds 165,393 shares with $12.96M value, up from 86,646 last quarter. W P Carey Inc Com now has $14.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 28,536 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) stake by 20,376 shares to 31,278 valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) stake by 12,565 shares and now owns 82,452 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

More important recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsr Lc stated it has 5,069 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com reported 70 shares. Optimum Inv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 7,435 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 83,823 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 665,690 shares. Bluecrest Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Swiss Bank reported 569,651 shares. Tompkins stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Horan Ltd Llc has invested 1.87% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa holds 311,897 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 85,254 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Newfocus Gp Ltd holds 1.44% or 36,926 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -10.54% below currents $88.31 stock price. W.P. Carey had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 7.

More important recent Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Buy Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) For Its 2.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Has Gained 128%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.