New England Investment & Retirement Group Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $506,692; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Soros Fund Management Trimmed Stake by $9.59 Million

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10M shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 213,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 56,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 269,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.86 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schroder Mgmt Group holds 0.31% or 3.26 million shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ser Automobile Association stated it has 3.10M shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,072 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 273,506 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Anchor Cap Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 393,883 shares. Jefferies Fincl Group invested in 23,706 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pennsylvania-based S&T Bancorporation Pa has invested 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quaker Cap Investments Limited Liability Com owns 5,446 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 56,850 shares. 13,458 are held by Kopp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Crestwood Limited Co owns 9,224 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First National invested 1.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 780,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $193.58 million for 10.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.