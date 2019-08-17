New England Investment & Retirement Group Holding in W P Carey Com (WPC) Has Boosted by $6.14 Million as Stock Rose; As Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Davis Selected Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.91 Million

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 69,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 316,107 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 385,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 239,820 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 21,370 shares. Assetmark reported 3,715 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co reported 4,844 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 4,746 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,611 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 243,900 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 36,610 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America owns 0.21% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 55,559 shares. Morgan Stanley has 147,404 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,196 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 292,789 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Management One Communication has invested 0.04% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 449,383 shares. 70,051 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.30 million shares to 15.52M shares, valued at $615.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc. Class A Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co reported 21,906 shares stake. Enterprise holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 149,700 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 4,358 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 190,008 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America reported 147,964 shares. Honeywell holds 24,250 shares. Cls Investments Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 225,247 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 12,854 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd stated it has 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).