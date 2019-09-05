New England Investment & Retirement Group Lowered Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $506,692; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 87.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 94,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 14,061 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 108,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 840,673 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 4.34M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares to 220,441 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amer Asset holds 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,552 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 156,791 shares for 5.29% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability invested 1.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ally Incorporated holds 90,000 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 393,883 shares. Moreover, Hamlin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 4.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.17% or 34,687 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 8,600 shares. Sunbelt stated it has 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Franklin Street Inc Nc invested in 1.21% or 147,150 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 419,334 shares stake. 37,842 were accumulated by Smith Moore. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp reported 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 14.78 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,700 shares to 31,377 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.