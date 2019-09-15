New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $502,767; As Pembina Pipeline Com (PBA) Market Value Rose, Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $638,250

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (PBA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 389,706 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 406,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 997,250 shares traded or 62.13% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.57M for 22.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 203,480 shares to 204,600 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 98,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.