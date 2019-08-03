New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lifted Its W P Carey Com (WPC) Position; As Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61M shares traded or 96.22% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 22.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.27M, down from 26.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 11.03M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES PROVISIONS AT GUIDANCE’S LOW END IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPO of Brazil’s lntermédica has demand to price mid-range; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RAISING CAPITAL TO 67.1 BLN REAIS USING PROFIT RESERVE- FILING; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS CORPORATE LOAN DEMAND LIKELY TO REBOUND AT THE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Lc reported 190,008 shares stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Haverford Trust reported 2,000 shares. Spc Incorporated holds 5,258 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.2% or 892,215 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 5,580 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Da Davidson And reported 58,751 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 216,518 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.77% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Allied Advisory Services reported 31,402 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) CEO Jason Fox on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares to 10,226 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,452 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares to 715,500 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).