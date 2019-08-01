New England Investment & Retirement Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Decreased as Share Price Declined; As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Share Value Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Upped Stake by $917,847

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 101,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 406,909 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 304,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 4.42M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 3.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares to 856,095 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.74% or 319.74 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 166,767 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Lynch Assoc In reported 0.91% stake. Brandywine Global Llc owns 3.60 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Eastern National Bank stated it has 329,009 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Independent, New York-based fund reported 26,752 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Com reported 179,175 shares. Lederer Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.01% or 18,319 shares in its portfolio. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.86M shares or 4.89% of their US portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd accumulated 84,608 shares. Moreover, Security Bancorp Of So Dak has 2.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,439 shares. Family Mgmt invested in 1.48% or 57,900 shares. Argi Svcs Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 56,772 shares. Clearbridge Investments has 9.02 million shares. Cutler Counsel Lc holds 147,639 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% or 53,332 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts reported 11,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation owns 27,789 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 22,050 shares. Denali Ltd Liability invested 0.97% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). American Assets Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,362 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 17,934 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 18,352 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc invested in 86,200 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 73,484 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 1.41M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluecrest Management reported 48,292 shares.

