New England Investment & Retirement Group Boosted W P Carey Com (WPC) Holding by $6.14 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Its Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 689,845 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc stated it has 31,596 shares. Kcm Invest holds 0.62% or 50,655 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.17% or 12,443 shares in its portfolio. First Western Cap Comm stated it has 4.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc accumulated 0.12% or 5,909 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company owns 269,092 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bristol John W And Company Ny invested in 1,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 586,823 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.07% or 99,118 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 224,087 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co stated it has 686 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 430,624 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 83,612 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advisors has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,650 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Utd Advisers Limited owns 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 91,423 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Com has 21,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,296 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 4,281 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 72 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 225,247 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.26% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ent Fincl reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 127 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 38,861 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 297,698 shares stake.

