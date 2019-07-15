New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $506,692 as Stock Value Rose; Arga Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding by $2.37 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 25,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $237.45. About 209,268 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 4.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.99 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 earnings per share, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $428.25 million for 19.34 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

