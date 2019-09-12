New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 13.59 N/A -0.13 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 23 3.15 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New Concept Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy Inc.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. is 21.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. New Concept Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

New Concept Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has an average price target of $26.8, with potential upside of 40.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.