New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.62 N/A -0.13 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.82 and it happens to be 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Baytex Energy Corp.’s 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. are 21.9 and 21.9. Competitively, Baytex Energy Corp. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Concept Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Baytex Energy Corp. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 201.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 49.7%. Comparatively, Baytex Energy Corp. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Baytex Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors New Concept Energy Inc. beats Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.