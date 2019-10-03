New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.07M
|-0.13
|0.00
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|78.01M
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us New Concept Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|128,523,531.60%
|-8.5%
|-3.8%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|25,908,336,100.96%
|-185.2%
|-129.1%
Risk and Volatility
New Concept Energy Inc.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s beta is 0.1 which is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. is 21.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. New Concept Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
New Concept Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 11.2%. Competitively, 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2.77%
|-6.53%
|-15.92%
|0.05%
|-31.89%
|25.52%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-4.29%
|-8.33%
|-41.23%
|-32.75%
|-89.39%
|-20.94%
For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
