New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 0.00 2.07M -0.13 0.00 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 78.01M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Concept Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 128,523,531.60% -8.5% -3.8% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 25,908,336,100.96% -185.2% -129.1%

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s beta is 0.1 which is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. is 21.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. New Concept Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 11.2%. Competitively, 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.