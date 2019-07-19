New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) Comparison side by side

Both New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 13.80 N/A -0.22 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.62 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Concept Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

New Concept Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 270.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 59.6% of New Concept Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.