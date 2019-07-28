New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2
|13.34
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|1.76
|2.49
Table 1 highlights New Concept Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.6%
|-9.8%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
New Concept Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 0%. About 59.6% of New Concept Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|-2.99%
|-13.33%
|12.72%
|-11.36%
|38.3%
|39.29%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-2.22%
|29.09%
|-34.91%
|-57.89%
|0%
|42.39%
For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.
Summary
Rosehill Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors New Concept Energy Inc.
