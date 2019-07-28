New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 13.34 N/A -0.22 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49

Table 1 highlights New Concept Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 0%. About 59.6% of New Concept Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29% Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors New Concept Energy Inc.