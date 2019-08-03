New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.50% -3.80% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 91.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has weaker performance than New Concept Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 and a Quick Ratio of 21.9. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Concept Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, New Concept Energy Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Concept Energy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.