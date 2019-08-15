New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand New Concept Energy Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.50% -3.80% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The potential upside of the competitors is 87.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Concept Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 and a Quick Ratio of 21.9. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Concept Energy Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Concept Energy Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.