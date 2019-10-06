New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Comparison side by side

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 0.00 2.07M -0.13 0.00 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 52.44M -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of New Concept Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of New Concept Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 127,494,456.76% -8.5% -3.8% Houston American Energy Corp. 26,338,523,355.10% -5.8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp.’s 80.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. is 21.9 while its Current Ratio is 21.9. Meanwhile, Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Houston American Energy Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Concept Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 3.8% respectively. Comparatively, Houston American Energy Corp. has 16.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

Houston American Energy Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.