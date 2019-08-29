New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Comparing side by side

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. was more bullish than Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Summary

New Concept Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.