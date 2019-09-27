New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 0.00 2.07M -0.13 0.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 1 0.00 23.78M -4.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 129,585,576.56% -8.5% -3.8% Contango Oil & Gas Company 1,857,812,500.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy Inc. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Contango Oil & Gas Company is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

21.9 and 21.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. Its rival Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. New Concept Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance while Contango Oil & Gas Company has -59.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.