New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) Contrasting side by side

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.24 N/A 0.53 3.44

Table 1 demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Concept Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. are 21.9 and 21.9. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

New Concept Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 2 2 2.33

On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 121.53% and its consensus target price is $3.19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 71.2%. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Chesapeake Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.