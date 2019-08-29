New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.54 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Concept Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Concept Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.82 beta indicates that New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

21.9 and 21.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. Its rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. New Concept Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

New Concept Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 57.16% and its average price target is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.