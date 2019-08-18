New Amsterdam Partners Upped Tenneco (TEN) Holding By $1.43 Million; Shorts at Audioeye (AEYE) Lowered By 1.35%

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Tenneco Inc (TEN) stake by 50.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 64,957 shares as Tenneco Inc (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 194,159 shares with $4.30M value, up from 129,202 last quarter. Tenneco Inc now has $764.70 million valuation. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 1.04M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Federal-Mogul Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) had a decrease of 1.35% in short interest. AEYE’s SI was 109,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.35% from 111,300 shares previously. With 33,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s short sellers to cover AEYE’s short positions. The SI to Audioeye Inc’s float is 4.16%. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 76,668 shares traded or 158.34% up from the average. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B (NYSE:FII) stake by 64,810 shares to 209,454 valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) stake by 34,004 shares and now owns 63,229 shares. Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 83,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0.04% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Icahn Carl C reported 0.52% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 100 shares stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 27,141 shares. Da Davidson And owns 15,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 76,920 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc has 0.25% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 85,623 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.76% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 69,826 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.02% or 26,443 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 51,655 shares.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenneco up 11.5% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tenneco’s Shares Popped 32.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenneco Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tenneco Trades Sharply Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 97.57% above currents $9.45 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. The insider Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600.

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.57 million. The firm develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators.