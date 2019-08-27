New Amsterdam Partners Upped Stake in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) as Stock Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Eastern Bank Has Increased Position

Eastern Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 29,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 110,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 81,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 695,334 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 96,299 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Technologies (UTX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IVW) by 2,417 shares to 13,290 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,105 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 41,046 shares to 19,227 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 15,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,035 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B (NYSE:FII).