New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Position in Cirrus Logic (CRUS) by $2.12 Million; Middleton & Co Holds Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 50,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 190,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 214,545 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 1.34M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Inc.: NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Co invested in 0.21% or 108,974 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Llc has invested 0.43% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.56% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). National Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,424 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Arrow Finance has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mairs & holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,656 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 18,765 shares. Wendell David holds 1.66% or 55,264 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 107,320 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 26,476 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 59,511 shares. Cullinan owns 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30,409 shares. Fin Architects has 97 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates has 0.36% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,510 shares. Scholtz And Co Limited Liability Co owns 27,589 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital accumulated 12,697 shares. Amer Grp holds 154,814 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 125,266 shares. Smith Graham Inv Advsr Limited Partnership reported 211,785 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 15,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 9,210 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Principal Financial Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 264,900 shares. Amp Ltd owns 10,000 shares. 25,788 are owned by Capital Fund Mngmt. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,206 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 40,156 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com holds 856,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 182,926 shares stake.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Chip-related stocks rally as Micron outlook signals loosening of inventory glut – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cirrus Is In For Stormy Weather – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cirrus Logic Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic’s Spectacular Share Price Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.