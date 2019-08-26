New Amsterdam Partners Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Shs (TMHC) Has Raised by $304,674; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 17,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 209,557 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 191,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.31M shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares to 30,517 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 47,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,268 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com has 0.05% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 115,522 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Burney Co has invested 0.19% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 216,300 shares. Stanley reported 48,669 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 7,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Lp holds 0.88% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 230,666 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 24 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,221 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Glenmede Co Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Capital Mngmt invested in 4.62% or 853 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.22% stake. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,240 were accumulated by Excalibur Management Corporation. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund accumulated 10,447 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 4.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nippon Life Global Americas owns 30,150 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 698,339 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 9,302 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Commerce Bancshares holds 0.51% or 113,026 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 2,548 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 100,123 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Gru accumulated 153,596 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,316 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,279 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

