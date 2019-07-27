New Amsterdam Partners Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Cut by $930,545; Longview Asset Management Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Upped by $36.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 16,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 120,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 119,103 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 16/05/2018 – Hawaii’s Erupting Volcano Too Close for Ormat Geothermal Plant; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Decision Was Approved by, and With the Continuing Oversight of, the Company’s Board of Directors Upon the Recommendation of Its Audit Committee; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.74M shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.24 million for 50.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.25% negative EPS growth.

