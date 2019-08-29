New Amsterdam Partners Raised Stake in G (GIII); As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Manikay Partners Has Increased Position

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 884,039 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Is Getting Advice From Former Trump Aide Lewandowski Amid Proposed Takeover; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 1.29 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 60,345 shares to 32,610 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,728 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

