New Amsterdam Partners Raised Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Lowered Holding by $3.24 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 25,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 29,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.01. About 1.15 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 22,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 18,020 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,206 shares to 24,728 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 111,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,137 shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 2.07M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 8,256 shares. Principal Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 173,905 shares. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 10,637 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp stated it has 4,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Secor Lp holds 0.08% or 6,422 shares. Ohio-based James Investment Rech Inc has invested 0.14% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 27,027 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 8,086 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 7,166 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 247,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 3.70M shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Holderness invested 0.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eagle Ridge invested in 49,170 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Moreover, Legacy Prtn Incorporated has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,870 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dnb Asset As reported 157,878 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 9,947 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Private Na accumulated 0.31% or 11,712 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Lc has 0.83% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ami Inv Mngmt Inc reported 11,501 shares stake. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 247,451 shares. 2,662 are owned by Paragon Mgmt Limited Company. Korea Invest accumulated 375,224 shares or 0.22% of the stock.