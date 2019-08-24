New Amsterdam Partners Raised Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Stake By $2.50 Million; AMARILLO BIOSCIENCES (AMAR) Shorts Raised By 7.69%

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) stake by 647.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 20,474 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 23,637 shares with $2.90M value, up from 3,163 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc Com now has $7.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 429,684 shares traded or 13.99% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c

AMARILLO BIOSCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:AMAR) had an increase of 7.69% in short interest. AMAR’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.69% from 1,300 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 0 days are for AMARILLO BIOSCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:AMAR)’s short sellers to cover AMAR’s short positions. It closed at $0.395 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 4.44% above currents $137.16 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of CSL in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company has market cap of $15.89 million. The firm owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.