New Amsterdam Partners Raised Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Holding; Robecosam Ag Raised Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake By $360,000

Robecosam Ag increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 4,500 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)'s stock declined 2.13%. The Robecosam Ag holds 577,038 shares with $46.60M value, up from 572,538 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $29.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.89. About 1.19M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) stake by 647.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc acquired 20,474 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL)'s stock rose 2.90%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 23,637 shares with $2.90M value, up from 3,163 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc Com now has $7.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 170,514 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 1.22% above currents $141.52 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, April 5. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14800 target in Monday, July 8 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt reported 658,385 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 12,100 shares. Asset One Com Limited owns 3,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 2,622 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma invested 0.05% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 2,145 shares. Gideon, New York-based fund reported 4,259 shares. Veritable Lp reported 3,096 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust Comm has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Broadview Advisors Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 57,825 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ameriprise Financial holds 164,281 shares. 17,000 were reported by Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 93,403 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) stake by 47,864 shares to 25,268 valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) stake by 111,998 shares and now owns 13,137 shares. Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) was reduced too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity. $13,665 worth of stock was bought by Phelan Daniel J on Monday, August 19.

Robecosam Ag decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 40,000 shares to 325,000 valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 110,888 shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 7.63% above currents $88.89 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 16,123 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 426,013 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Victory Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 48,664 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.12% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 8,235 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 500 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 0.14% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 502,217 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 41 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 520,881 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 182,009 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Inc. 16,171 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Stanley owns 3,168 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).