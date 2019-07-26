New Amsterdam Partners Position In Petmed Express (PETS) Was Upped; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increased Position in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $3.15 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 1.16 million shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,758 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 69,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 150,179 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 190,454 shares to 117,159 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 163,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,162 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nucor Raises Prices On Sheet Metal: Why It Matters For The Steel Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hill-Rom Expands Digital Health Capabilities In New Global Collaboration With Microsoft – PRNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

