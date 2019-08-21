New Amsterdam Partners Position in Petmed Express (PETS) Has Raised by $1.24 Million; Jacobs Asset Management Holds Stake in Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 547,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, up from 534,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.37 million market cap company. It closed at $33.5 lastly. It is down 12.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 334,413 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BOJ faces test in keeping up with dovish-leaning U.S., European peers – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MERGER WITH GIDEON BANCSHARES COMPANY – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BOJ flagged need to discuss ideas on easing, meeting summary shows – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi sovereign fund to cut banks’ returns with new $10 billion loan – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 198,078 shares to 265,602 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 26,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,960 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,891 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 139,017 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, a New York-based fund reported 2,190 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Moreover, Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 7,804 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). 347,530 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. American Group has 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Smith Moore And reported 14,263 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment reported 18,054 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 5,455 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 11,114 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1,264 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WOR) by 37,448 shares to 114,896 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,517 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has 96,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Parkside Bank Tru invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Aqr Capital Management Lc has 24,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 1,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Epoch Ptnrs invested in 0.13% or 1.29 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 31,892 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Com stated it has 10,520 shares. 114,152 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 294,835 shares. Scout Incorporated reported 80,979 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 8,305 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 122,983 shares for 0% of their portfolio.