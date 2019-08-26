New Amsterdam Partners Position In G (GIII) Was Raised; Jefferies Group Has Upped Its Stake in Garmin LTD (Put) (GRMN) by $12.74 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 134,573 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (Put) (GRMN) by 533.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 148,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 175,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 27,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 391,393 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Garmin® to certify GFC 600H helicopter flight control system on the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tencent Music (TME) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin declares $0.57 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

