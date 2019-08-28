New Amsterdam Partners Position in G (GIII) Raised as Share Value Declined; As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Raised Its Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 332,993 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 110,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 95,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7,200 shares to 3,821 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 32,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,315 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).