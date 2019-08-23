New Amsterdam Partners Position in Foot Locker (FL) Cut by $1.77 Million as Share Price Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased by $494,874 Its Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 8,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 25,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.61. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 29,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 23,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 52,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.33% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 16.78M shares traded or 308.47% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Ruffer Llp owns 10,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 52,567 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hbk Lp reported 119,577 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 11,500 shares. Stevens Cap LP invested 0.41% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Gru One Trading LP reported 7,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Bridgewater Associates LP holds 54,759 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management reported 140,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment owns 268,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Laffer Investments reported 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 15,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 21,172 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.07% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Foot Locker Unveils Washington Heights Community Power Store – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Grow Cautious on HPQ and FL Stocks Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.