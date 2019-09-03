New Amsterdam Partners Position in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Continues to Hold Position in Green Dot (GDOT)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 517,755 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 232,563 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl

