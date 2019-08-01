New Amsterdam Partners Maintains Position in Lennox Intl Com (LII); Rog (ROG) Holding Boosted by Ack Asset Management Llc

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $258.43. About 132,987 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rog (ROG) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 203,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10B, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rog for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $160.12. About 142,155 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares to 30,517 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,064 shares, and cut its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. $146,885 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by Bedard Gary S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate stated it has 20,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 112,644 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,097 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1,610 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Westfield Cap Management LP has 0.86% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 426,451 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 73,100 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 17,022 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 1,898 shares. Cibc reported 16,253 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Advisor Prtnrs Lc stated it has 889 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 3,754 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 26,720 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaxn by 5,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).

