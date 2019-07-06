New Amsterdam Partners Maintains Holding in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL); Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shareholder Lpl Financial Has Trimmed Position as Shares Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 175,711 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 9,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,927 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, down from 28,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 718,072 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 07/03/2018 – Chris White to Head Philips Lighting Americas; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting: Repurchase Program Worth About EUR38M; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 08/03/2018 – Philips selected by Partners HealthCare and Triad HealthCare Network to help reduce costs of at-risk patients; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize urged to put poison pill decision to vote; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 7; 15/03/2018 – Philips Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance To Market ProxiDiagnost N90, Its Premium Digital Radiography And Nearby Fluoroscopy System; 17/05/2018 – Philips Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance iCT SP – Model no. 728311 Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 66,318 shares to 430,858 shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 71,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 24,767 shares to 40,074 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 60,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,610 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

