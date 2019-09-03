New Amsterdam Partners Lowered Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $930,545 as Stock Rose; Columbia Asset Management Decreased Stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982 as Share Price Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 16,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 120,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 60,795 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ormat Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORA); 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $214.84. About 38,872 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $84.29 million for 31.97 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was made by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.36M for 55.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

