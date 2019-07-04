New Amsterdam Partners Lowered Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding; U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Sentiment Is 1.56

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) stake by 38.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 24,767 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 15.36%. The New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 40,074 shares with $3.09 million value, down from 64,841 last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc now has $6.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 403,450 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 98 funds increased and started new positions, while 63 reduced and sold stock positions in U S Physical Therapy Inc. The funds in our database now have: 12.57 million shares, down from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding U S Physical Therapy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 55 Increased: 63 New Position: 35.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.44 million for 8.89 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 86.7 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Bard Associates Inc holds 3.55% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for 67,090 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 116,844 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 174,084 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,002 shares.

